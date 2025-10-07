Putin clarifies potential consequences of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made it very clear how Moscow would respond to the potential supplies of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev at a Valdai Club session, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"As for Moscow’s position, President Putin spelled it out quite unequivocally at the recent meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. Everything was explicit there," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that it was impossible to use Tomahawk missiles without the direct involvement of US troops, "which would mean an entirely new, qualitatively different phase of escalation, including between Russia and the United States." Putin stressed on October 5 that Washington’s potential decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would undermine positive trends in Russia-US relations.