DONETSK, October 6. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed nearly half of Ukraine’s 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade in battles near Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk, according to a captive platoon commander from the brigade’s tank battalion maintenance unit, Svyatoslav Dorosh, who spoke to TASS.

"Approximately 40% of our brigade [the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade] was destroyed in the Pokrovsk [Krasnoarmeysk] and Kupyansk directions," he said.

According to Dorosh, shortly before his unit was redeployed to the Dnepropetrovsk Region, he was also sent to an assault unit by the command.