MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Servicemen from the Battlegroup West destroyed 29 heavy quadcopters and 41 UAV control centers of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, Ivan Bigma, head of the force's press center, reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down nine fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 29 heavy combat quadcopters, a HIMARS multiple launch rocket, and three guided aerial bombs. Additionally, 41 unmanned aircraft control centers, five electronic warfare stations, and five Starlink communications satellite terminals were discovered and destroyed," he said.

Also, five mortars were destroyed, and two Ukrainian militants surrendered, he added.