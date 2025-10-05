LUGANSK, October 5. /TASS/. Russian units are advancing and straightening the front line near Volchansk in the Kharkov region, despite the reinforcement of Ukrainian armed forces around the city by the forces’ command, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Regarding Volchansk: over the past week, our troops have made progress in the Liptsov direction - advancing and consolidating new positions. In the Volchansk area, the line of contact has been straightened and new positions have been consolidated. The Russian army is also currently building up its forces and assets for further advancement in this area," he said. Marochko noted that the Ukrainian armed forces command regularly sends additional forces and resources to Vovchansk, including from the command reserve.