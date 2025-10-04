West's boorishness is directed eastwards, Russia needs strong navy — Maritime Board chief

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Western countries are showing aggression not only along their borders with Russia but also plan to do so in the north and even in the east, so this is precisely why the country needs a strong navy, Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to the Russian president and chairman of the Maritime board has said.

Western leaders, he said on the Rossiya-1 television channel, "are behaving very aggressively in both the Baltic and Black seas."

"They want to be aggressive in the north, too. They're planning to do so. But not only in these regions - in the Far East and in the east, as well," Patrushev noted.

Therefore, he pointed out, Russia is developing its Navy.

"If we are represented properly in the world, then they won't trouble us in the Baltic, they won't trouble us in the Black Sea, they won't trouble us in the north, and they won't trouble us in the east - anywhere," Patrushev said. "But if we lose ground, European leaders in particular will become more brazen and create even more problems for us.".