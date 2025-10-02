LUGANSK, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian military has been steadily pushing Ukrainian units out of Ambarnoye in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The situation near Ambarnoye near Kharkov is quite tense. The locality is situated on a hill which has complicated the advance of our servicemen, preventing them from encircling that group of Ukrainian militants who occupy the locality," Marochko said. "However, we have been forcing Ukrainian militants from their positions to seize strategic heights in this locality," he added.

On September 30, Marochko told TASS in an interview that Russian forces had encircled the Ukrainian battlegroup stationed near Ambarnoye and had yet to advance by 1.5 km to complete the encirclement.