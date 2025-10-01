Putin congratulates Xi on China's 76th anniversary

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the 76th year since the founding of his republic, according to a statement published on the Kremlin website.

"Distinguished Mr. Xi Jinping, dear friend, please accept my warm congratulations on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China," Putin said.

He wished Xi "good health, prosperity, and success in his state and party activities, as well as happiness and prosperity for all Chinese citizens."

The Russian leader emphasized that "Russian-Chinese relations are at an all-time high, as was fully confirmed by the recent thorough and constructive discussions in Tianjin and Beijing."

Putin expressed confidence that "the implementation of the agreements reached will contribute to further enhancing the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, and will set the stage for new large-scale joint projects in various areas.".