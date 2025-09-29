Duma speaker talks trade, economic cooperation with Vietnam's PM

HANOI, September 29. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin discussed trade and economic cooperation with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his official visit to Vietnam.

"I would like to convey the warmest regards from our Prime Minister, Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin. I know that you have met him and developed a good relationship," Volodin said at the meeting.

He emphasized that the State Duma is doing everything possible to promote parliamentary cooperation, noting that such collaboration is essential given the comprehensive nature of bilateral ties. "Interparliamentary contacts help us find solutions, including legislative support for the tasks set by our heads of state," he added.

Volodin also highlighted the fourth meeting of the interparliamentary commission of the State Duma and the Vietnamese National Assembly, held on September 28, which focused on these issues. "We have outlined priority areas, including the development of trade relations and energy cooperation," he concluded.