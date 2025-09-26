Diplomat calls Trump's latest statements on Russia 'negotiating tactic'

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. The harsh statements that US President Donald Trump has recently made about Russia are a negotiating tactic, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"I think this is a tactic, a strategy, a political maneuver for talks," the diplomat said.

On September 23, during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump responded affirmatively when asked by reporters whether NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they violate their airspace. When asked to clarify whether the US was prepared to assist its NATO allies in this regard, Trump explained that it "depends on the circumstances."