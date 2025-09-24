VIENNA, September 24. /TASS/. Poland and Estonia have provided no evidence of Russia's involvement in the alleged violation of their airspace, Yulia Zhdanova, Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, stated at the plenary session of the Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking following the Article 4 meeting of the NATO Council held at Warsaw's request, did not answer questions about the availability of evidence, stating only that the investigation into the incident is proceeding. The destruction of a house in the Lublin Voivodeship actually turned out to be the result of a missile fired by a NATO F-16 fighter jet. At the same time, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk acknowledged that none of the drones found on Polish territory carried explosives or posed a threat to civilians. Despite all this, Russia has not heard either public rebuttal or even a basic apology," she noted.

"Tallinn has failed to provide any serious evidence to support the accusations this time, either. It is impossible to assess the credibility and authenticity of the 'radar screenshots' and photographs of 'intruder aircraft' presented today," Zhdanova continued, referring to Estonia's claims that Russian fighter jets allegedly violated its airspace.