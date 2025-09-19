LUGANSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russia has advanced at two settlements near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region - Kucherovka and Petropavlovsk - recaptured a forest and destroyed a Ukrainian fortified area, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"After defeating the manpower and equipment of the armed formations of Ukraine, Russian fighters managed to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kucherovka and Petropavlovsk in the Kharkov Region. Northwest of Stepovaya Novoselovka, a forest that the Ukrainian militants had been holding for a long time came under our control," he said.

The military expert added that in the vicinity of Glushkovka Russian fighters, having destroyed the enemy's fortified area, leveled the line of contact and improved the tactical situation.