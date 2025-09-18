Russia lacks full-fledged ties with Britain — envoy says

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. Russia and Britain retain contact but cannot be said to have normal diplomatic relations, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told LBC radio.

"Well, we do not have a relationship of that kind [with Britain]. We have contacts. I think that Ambassador [Nigel] Casey in Moscow has also today contacts with the foreign ministry discussing bilateral things which still exist between us. I'm not going to describe, but on the political side, economical side, trade, we do not have a relationship. Not due to us, it's an initiative of British authorities," he said.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission also criticized London’s unconstructive approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine. "We stand for a diplomatic solution as soon as possible. But as we see that European countries, including the United Kingdom, still would like to reinforce Ukraine. As they are saying right now, a ‘steel porcupine’, which continues to be a threat for Russia. I don't think that is the right course to settle it." the ambassador emphasized.

Kelin added that finding a diplomatic solution under such an approach would be "very difficult." "We have laid out our position. It is clear-cut, absolutely. It is known to Ukrainians and to Americans. But we do not see now a position of Ukrainians that is being developed towards the resolution of the conflict. As your Minister of Defence [John Healey] recently said, we continue to supply Ukraine so that it can continue the war. That's it, very self-evident, actually," he noted.

When asked whether Zelensky could remain in power after the conflict is resolved, Kelin replied that such a scenario is unlikely. "Hardly he can lead post-war Ukraine," the ambassador said. "He will be defeated in the elections, it is absolutely clear."

Speaking about dialogue between Moscow and Washington, Kelin said Russia anticipates contacts with the American side on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York next week.