Zelensky proposes ceasefire and immediate talks, Russia refuses — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is advocating the idea of a ceasefire and immediate leaders’ talks, counting on a "yet another circus stunt," and Moscow will not accept that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the ‘Big Game’ show on Channel One.

"They [the Kiev regime] demand a ceasefire, that’s all. At the same time, Zelensky is also bringing up the issue of negotiations. So, [they want] a ceasefire followed by immediate [leaders’] talks without any preconditions. What they want is to stage a yet another circus stunt, in which Zelensky - looking so manly, wearing a beard and dressed in camouflage - will start telling [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and others what to do and how to think. What really matters for him is to shine on stage," Lavrov said. "We will not agree to that. The president said he is ready to meet, but a meeting should be well-prepared."

He repeated that Putin confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky.

"We must receive a response to the proposals we put forward, and the approaches discussed in Anchorage. According to our information, it [Ukraine] rejected them. Ukraine received the considerations that the Americans had made after Alaska, which reflected an understanding of the root causes and the need to eliminate them, through [US special presidential envoy] Steve Witkoff. They were rejected," the top diplomat said.

"On many occasions, we reacted to Europe’s attempts to conduct its Ukrainian policy in contradiction to [US President] Donald Trump’s principled approach. And they [Europeans] are trying to destroy this approach <…> and again embroil the United States into its ‘Russia deterrence game.’ This includes <…> providing air cover to the troops which NATO and the European Union are trying to deploy on the territories of Ukraine that remain under the Zelensky regime’s control," Lavrov said.