Russia to keep consulting with US on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow and the United States plan to have additional communication on the Ukraine issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Returning to the topic of what further role the United States will play in the Ukraine issue. We parted in Anchorage having accepted the paradigm Donald Trump promoted, based on the understanding of root causes, on the understanding of our position. And he has not moved away from this position, saying that he will consult with his allies," the top Russian diplomat said in an interview aired on Channel One.

Lavrov reiterated that following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the US side held a meeting in Washington with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky. "The Europeans didn’t hide the fact that they openly continue to dissuade the US leadership from any constructive actions with regard to Russia in the context of the Ukraine crisis. They want the United States to return to the slippery slope it was on under Joe Biden, when it was 'Joe Biden’s war,'" the Russian foreign minister emphasized.