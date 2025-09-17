State Duma committee backs denunciation of Russia-US plutonium disposition agreement

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The State Duma Committee on International Affairs recommended that the lower house of the Russian parliament formally denounce the Russian-American intergovernmental plutonium management and disposition agreement, the committee chairman, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky told reporters.

"The decision was made unanimously," he said.

He also noted that it has been proposed to consider the denunciation of the agreement at the plenary session of the State Duma on October 8.

The lawmaker stated that for Russia, the agreement and its protocols "have become history" because the country suspended them back in 2016.

"The reasons are major changes in circumstances, including illegal US sanctions, the law on support for Ukraine, which allows interference in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, NATO expansion eastward, and the increase of the US military presence in Eastern Europe. But the main thing is Washington's unilateral intention to alter the plutonium disposal procedure without Moscow's consent, allowing for its breakout potential," he explained.

Breakout potential means that disposed plutonium can be retrieved, reprocessed, and converted into weapons-grade plutonium again.

Slutsky recalled that when suspending the documents, the Russian side defined the conditions for their resumption, including the provision by the United States of a clear plan for the irreversible disposal of plutonium.

"However, they were not met. The situation only deteriorated. Thus, maintaining any of Russia's obligations under the agreement is not advisable," the head of the Duma committee concluded.

The Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement is an agreement between the United States and Russia signed in 2000, wherein both nations agreed to dispose of significant fractions of their "excess" weapons-grade plutonium.

On October 3, 2016, Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the agreement to be suspended because the US did not meet its obligations.