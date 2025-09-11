Large number of violations found at 'Japan Centers' in Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian officials have found a substantial number of violations while inspecting the operations of "Japan Centers" on developing trade and economic ties which Tokyo decided to shut down, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

She noted that in the past, the organization had contributed to establishing a productive partnership between the two countries, based on corresponding intergovernmental memorandums of 2000 and 2003. However, later, Tokyo’s unfriendly policy course triggered the termination of these agreements.

"Therefore, the activity of the 'Japan Center' has lost its pertinence. Moreover, the inspections of the organization by law enforcement officials uncovered a significant number of violations, for instance, related to the use of maps distorting the Russian Federation’s state borders as well as the provision of unlicensed services," the diplomat explained.