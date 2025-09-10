Lavrov expresses solidarity with Qatari leadership following Israeli strike on Doha

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressed solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar in connection with the Israeli strike on Doha, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the telephone conversation between the two officials.

The diplomatic department added that Lavrov "conveyed a request to express sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased Qatari citizens and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.".