MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Around 20,000 foreign mercenaries are currently fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"According to various estimates, there are currently at least 20,000 mercenaries from different countries fighting in the Ukrainian army," a source said.

He noted that while the inflow of mercenaries into the ranks of the Ukrainian military has slowed, it has not stopped. According to law enforcement agencies, an increasing share of those arriving in Ukraine are individuals without combat experience, elderly recruits, and US military veterans discharged for health reasons who are seeking to restart their military careers.

"But, as we can see, the stream of those willing to serve is shrinking. In terms of US citizens, this is largely due to the sharp change in rhetoric towards Russia. In addition, mercenaries refuse to fight side by side with untrained and unmotivated Ukrainians who have been forcibly sent to the battlefront," the source told TASS.

Earlier, Russian security agencies reported that the most common foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian army were citizens of Latin American countries — including Colombia, Venezuela, El Salvador, and Nicaragua — as well as Poland, the UK, Canada, and the US.