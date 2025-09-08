US colleagues beginning to hear Russia on roots of Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and his administration are beginning to understand that the Ukrainian crisis needs to be resolved taking into account the legitimate national interests of all those involved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with students and faculty at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

According to the top diplomat, the difference between the current president's administration and his predecessors and "many European so-called leaders" is that it is not only willing to listen, but also to hear.

"The conversation [between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump] in Anchorage showed, among other things, that President Trump and his team understand the need to settle all issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, based on respect for the legitimate national interests of all parties involved. In the case of Ukraine, this includes eliminating the root causes of the crisis. For many years, the West pumped billions of dollars into Ukraine to create a regime hostile to Russia. In Ukraine's case, eliminating the root causes of the crisis would mean burning the billions of dollars the West invested to create a regime that would be completely obedient to it, eager to join NATO, and willing to take a subordinate position in Western structures, including the European Union. The EU was originally conceived as an economic union but has largely turned into NATO’s frenzied appendage, to the detriment of the goals set to improve Europeans' lives," the foreign minister noted.

According to Lavrov, his US colleagues have already understood and publicly stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO should be a closed issue. "They are beginning to hear what we are saying about the other root causes, including the legislative destruction of all things Russian: language, media, culture, education, and of course, the ban on the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church," the top diplomat stressed. "When our US interlocutors in Alaska learned that the church had been banned by law, President Trump was amazed that such a thing was possible in today's world — a civilized world — in a country that prides itself on defending European values. Europe is playing along with the Ukrainians on this, with all sorts of people like Ursula von der Leyen, Kaja Kallas saying that Ukraine is defending our European values in its war with Russia. It turns out that, among these values, is the destruction of human and religious rights," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that "there is no other country in the world where any language is banned." He pointed out that Arabic is spoken in Israel and that Hebrew has never been banned in Palestinian territories or Arab countries.