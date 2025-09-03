Putin attends formal reception at Beijing’s Great Hall of People

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders are attending a formal reception at the Grand Banquet Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Putin arrived there immediately after the end of the military parade in Tiananmen Square.

Russia is also represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, and Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev.