Resumption of IAEA work in Iran proves its responsible position — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, August 28. /TASS/. Iran has demonstrated a responsible approach to the development of nuclear energy sector by permitting the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspections to visit the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov.

"The IAEA has resumed its activities at the Bushehr NPP in Iran. Tehran has once again shown itself as the Agency’s responsible partner even now, after the outrageous attacks on civilian nuclear facilities covered by the IAEA safeguards," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.

The agency did not condemn the US and Israeli attack, which infuriated Iran. It accused the IAEA of political bias and on July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA.

However, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on August 27 that IAEA inspectors will oversee the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Earlier, Laurence Norman, a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, said that Iran may soon grant permission for IAEA inspectors to visit nuclear sites unaffected by the attacks.