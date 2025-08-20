Putin shares assessment of Russia-US summit in phone call with Turkish president

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call, shared his assessment of the recent Russia-US summit in Alaska with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his assessment of the Russia-US summit in Anchorage," the statement reads.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US leader’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side: Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented Russia, while Secretary of State and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff represented the US.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and going back to cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.