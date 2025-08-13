DONETSK, August 13. /TASS/. Kiev is deploying additional forces to the Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name Pokrovsk) area amid the ongoing successes of the Russian Armed Forces, according to Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Speaking on the Soloviev Live channel, Pushilin noted, "Krasnoarmeysk is now a focal point for everyone. Especially ahead of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, this area is receiving particular attention. The enemy is transferring more forces, including units of the Azov battalion (blacklisted as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia - TASS). However, they have reason to fear because our units' successes are clear."

Pushilin further explained that Ukrainian military logistics in the region have been compromised, making their forces withdraw from well-equipped positions to less prepared ones. Earlier, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, told TASS that Ukrainian troops are nearly unable to withdraw from Krasnoarmeysk. Additionally, Russian forces have established complete fire control over the route connecting Krasnoarmeysk to Pavlograd.