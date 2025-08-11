Responsible for Nord Stream blowing up to be punished — Russian Permanent Mission to UN

UN, August 11. /TASS/. The truth about blasting the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines will be revealed despite the opposition of Western countries, and all those responsible will be found and punished, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said.

"As for terrorism at sea, it is very rare in its pure form. Of the high-profile terrorist attacks of this kind in recent times, one can only mention the blowing up of the branches of the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. This incident, which became possible, as we all understand, in the context of the rabid anti-Russian line of the previous American administration headed by Joe Biden, undoubtedly created serious risks to international peace and security. At the same time, all our attempts to initiate an independent international investigation of this criminal act or take other measures through the Security Council on the subject have been consistently blocked by its members from among the Western countries, which makes us again reflect on the circumstances of preparation and implementation of this act of terrorism," he said at a Security Council debate on maritime security.

"As you know, the ‘effective’ investigations of Denmark and Sweden ended with zero results. The German authorities are still dragging their feet and consistently avoiding providing substantive information about the investigation to both the Security Council and the entire international community, which fuels various kinds of insinuations and absolutely implausible versions in the international media. However, no matter how Berlin and those who artificially restrain publication of the German investigation may contrive, the truth will still come out, and all those responsible will be found and punished."

In 2022, the three lines of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines were blown up and only one line survived. Russia’s Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on the act of international terrorism. It is currently impossible to say when the gas pipelines will be restored.