Russian diplomat discusses Middle East crisis resolution with Bahrain's foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and normalization of the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after their meeting in New York on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference on Achieving a Two-State Solution to the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict.

"During the exchange of views on current Middle East issues, special attention was paid to the tasks of resolving crisis situations, including in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situation in the Persian Gulf," the statement said. "Joint interest was confirmed in maintaining close foreign policy coordination both bilaterally and on various international platforms."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also reported that the parties discussed further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Bahraini relations, including expanding cooperation in trade, economic, investment and socio-cultural spheres.