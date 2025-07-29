No communication between Russia, US on extending New START — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are not engaged in talks on extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) as the current state of bilateral relations makes such a process unfeasible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"First, there is no communication on the issue. In fact, what hinders it is the current situation in bilateral relations, which was created under the Biden administration," Peskov specified.

New START

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) limited the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles and some other projectiles and nuclear warheads both for Russia and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in February 2023 that Moscow was suspending its participation in New START but was not withdrawing from it. The head of state emphasized that before resuming discussions about further activities under the treaty, Russia needed to understand how the arsenals of NATO’s other nuclear-weapons countries, the UK and France, would be taken into account along with US capacities.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that New START "failed to reduce the risk of nuclear war" because the US wanted "to maintain nuclear parity with Russia only formally," while waging an undeclared war against Moscow. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, it wasn’t Russia that destroyed arms control tools, including New START, so it wasn’t up to Russia to put forward initiatives on the issue. He added that Moscow had not received any proposals from US President Donald Trump’s administration.