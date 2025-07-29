Russian deputy foreign minister, top Egyptian diplomat urge immediate ceasefire in Gaza

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty have called for an immediate halt of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and urged to provide humanitarian aid to residents of the enclave at a meeting in New York.

"During the talks, the parties primarily focused on pressing issues related to the situation in the Middle East and put special focus on discussing the dramatic developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both sides underscored the importance of achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population of the Palestinian enclave," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

The diplomats also discussed the objectives for further strengthening of the Russian-Egyptian cooperation, including maintaining regular political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

The Russian deputy foreign minister and the Egyptian foreign minister met on the sidelines of the high-level international conference at the UN Headquarters aimed at advancing practical steps toward achieving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.