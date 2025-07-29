Ukrainian drone attack on village in Russia’s Belgorod Region leaves woman injured

BELGOROD, July 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone strike on a private house in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region has left a female civilian injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A drone attacked a private house in the village of Ilek-Penkovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. A woman suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional governor, the woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast trauma and numerous shrapnel injuries to her arms.

"The house was damaged by the exploded drone," Gladkov added.