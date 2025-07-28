Putin tells Netanyahu of importance of Syria’s territorial integrity in call — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that it is important to maintain Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian president "among other things, emphasized the importance of supporting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, strengthening its internal political stability through respect for the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic and religious groups of the population," according to the statement.

Tensions in southern Syria escalated on July 13, with clashes erupting between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense forces. On July 15, Syrian forces entered the city of Sweida and began mopping it up. Shortly after, Israel started striking Syrian military convoys, arguing that it was seeking to protect the Druze population of the province. On July 16, the Israeli Air Force struck some strategic targets in Damascus.