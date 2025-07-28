OPCW to consider Russia's query on Kiev's use of banned weapons — Russian envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has accepted for consideration Russia's request for a probe into Kiev's reported use of prohibited weapons during military operations, Russia’s permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, has said

"Yes, we invited an OPCW mission to verify information on the use of chemical substances by the Ukrainian side during military operations. This request was received by the organization. They confirmed its receipt and informed us that they had accepted the request for consideration," he said.

Ulyanov added that there are no grounds for critical remarks against the OPCW for now. "But if nothing changes in a few months, then I am sure we will have to change our assessments for the worse," he noted.