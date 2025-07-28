Russia-Africa cooperation potential enormous, expert says

PRETORIA, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and Africa are natural partners in a world undergoing rapid transformation, Fyodor Lukyanov, research director of the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS at the club's conference on Africa in South Africa.

"The role of Africa on the global stage is expanding before our very eyes," he remarked. "This is not an exaggeration or mere flattery. Africa is a vast continent with a burgeoning population and a growing market. While in the past Africa was primarily viewed as a source of raw materials, today it is emerging as a significant consumer market that will continue to expand for the foreseeable future, unlike many other regions."

Lukyanov highlighted Africa's swift emergence into a new sovereign role in international affairs. "Of course, Africa is not a monolith and does not speak with a single voice, but there is a clear movement in that direction, driven by a shared awareness among Africans of common challenges, goals, and interests," he explained. "We observe a growing self-confidence across the continent, despite the multitude of existing problems."

Regarding Russia-Africa relations, Lukyanov expressed optimism about their bright prospects for cooperation. "In the contemporary world, Russia serves, in a sense, as a neutral force - especially for Africa," he stated. "Russia bears no colonial legacy and offers a range of resources and expertise that Africa needs, including in technology and education. Russia is actively seeking to broaden its circle of close partners. Africa, with its immense potential, is a key player in this endeavor. Russia advocates for a more influential and diverse global landscape. All these factors position Africa as an unmatched partner for us."

The Valdai Club’s conference on Africa is currently underway in Pretoria, with the central theme being "Realpolitik in a Divided World: Rethinking Russia-South Africa Ties in a Global and African Context."

This is the second Valdai Club conference dedicated to Africa; the first took place in 2023 in St. Petersburg during the Russia-Africa Summit. A subsequent conference was held last year in Tanzania.