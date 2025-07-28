Ukraine outside NATO, recognition of territories Russia's key demands, Lavrov says

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s terms for resolving the conflict with Ukraine involve keeping Kiev out of NATO, ending further expansion of the alliance, and acknowledging the current realities on the ground, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Territory of Meanings forum.

"We insist on what is our legitimate demand, namely, to ensure our security: no involvement of Ukraine in NATO, no further NATO enlargement at all. It has already expanded close to our borders, despite all the promises and documents that have been adopted," the minister stressed. "And, of course, recognition of the realities that are reflected in our constitution is an absolutely non-negotiable requirement."

Lavrov said that Russia has a lot to accomplish.

"The priority is to defeat the enemy. For the first time in its history, Russia is fighting alone against the entire West. We had allies in World War I and World War II. We don't have any allies on the battlefield now. This is why we must rely on ourselves, we must not allow any weakness," he concluded.