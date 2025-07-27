Putin highlights key task for Russian Navy to defend Russia’s security and sovereignty

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian Navy plays an enormous role in defending Russia’s interests, sovereignty and security, which is a key task, President Vladimir Putin said as he oversaw the Navy’s maneuvers codenamed July Storm on Russia’s Navy Day.

"Our key task is to reliably ensure Russia’s security, reliably defend its sovereignty and national interests. An enormous role in that is assigned to the Navy," the head of state said.

"The operational naval maneuvers have been held since July 23. The maneuvers are running simultaneously in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Caspian and Baltic Seas. They involve over 150 ships and support vessels… and more than 15,000 personnel. The key task of the drills is to practice in detail operations by the Fleets in repelling attacks from the sea and address the entire range of the most complex and non-standard tasks close to combat operational and tactical objectives," the head of state said.

The exercise July Storm is also based on the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine, Putin said.

"This is also based on the experience gained in the special military operation," the head of state explained.

Russia will continue outfitting its Navy with the most advanced equipment and raising the combat preparedness of its personnel, he said.

"We will continue raising the level of combat preparedness of the crews of surface ships and submarines, coastal and aviation units and outfitting them with the most advanced equipment and armament," the head of state said.

The Russian Navy’s strike power and combat capabilities will increase substantially with the transformation of five Marine Corps brigades into divisions, Putin said.

"Shortly, five Marine Corps brigades will be transformed into divisions, with two of them already this year. As a result, the Navy’s strike power and combat capabilities will increase qualitatively," the head of state said.