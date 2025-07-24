Missile submarines let Russia maintain global balance — Putin

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 24. /TASS/. Russia sees construction of strategic missile submarines as a priority as it allows the country to maintain global balance of power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the strategy of the Navy's submarine forces.

"This is one of the priority areas of expanding the battlegroup of strategic submarine forces, and, certainly, the priority, first of all, here is the construction of strategic missile submarines," he said.

According to the president, this type of vessels is "one of the most important components of the nuclear triad, which allows Russia to maintain the balance of power in the world."