US begins to comprehend complexity of Ukraine settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Statements by US President Donald Trump indicate his desire to achieve the swiftest settlement of the Ukraine crisis but Washington clearly begins to understand the complexity of this process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a lengthy process, it takes effort and it is not simple," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. "And, most likely, Washington increasingly begins to realize this," Peskov added.

Russia is ready to swiftly move toward a settlement in the Ukraine crisis but the pace of this process does not depend solely on Moscow, Peskov said.

"Russia is ready to move swiftly. The most important thing for us is to achieve our goals. Our goals are clear, obvious, they have not changed. But the process does not depend on us alone," the Kremlin official explained. On July 14, Trump made a scheduled statement on the Ukrainian settlement. In the presence of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said that he was "disappointed" in Russia and its president as well as announced his decision to continue supplying weapons and military hardware to the Kiev regime if Europe foots the bill with NATO coordination.

Additionally, Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if within 50 days Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement.