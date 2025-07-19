MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 170 servicemen in the battlegroup South’s area of operations over the past day, said the battlegroup’s spokesman, Yevgeny Tretyakov.

"The enemy lost up to 170 servicemen as wounded and killed. Destroyed were eight pickup trucks, three artillery units, two electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots," he said.

According to the spokesman, units of the battlegroup South seized control of better positions, struck manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade and a territorial defense brigade in the area of the settlements of Seversk, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshcheyevka and Novosyolovka.