Air defenses destroy 11 drones in Moscow Region, no casualties reported — governor

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 11 drones overnight across five districts in the Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported on his Telegram channel.

No injuries were reported among residents.

"Last night, the Moscow Region came under attack by enemy drones. Air defenses intercepted 11 UAVs over the districts of Domodedovo, Krasnogorsk, Solnechnogorsk, Sergiyev Posad, and Mozhaysk. Most were destroyed before reaching populated areas, and no serious consequences occurred. Most importantly, no one was injured," Vorobyov wrote.

He confirmed that some private homes sustained damage. In the Sergiyev Posad district, in the settlement of Ryazantsy, the facades and windows of two private houses were damaged. In the village of Maryino of the Solnechnogorsk district, a fence, part of a wall, and window structures of a private home on Central Street, house 6, were destroyed.

Vorobyov added that affected residents would receive assistance and that emergency response teams are currently working at the sites.