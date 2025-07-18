DONETSK, July 18. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two groups of Ukrainian soldiers who tried to escape from the outskirts of the settlement of Yanvarskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Friday.

"UAV operators delivered strikes on two armored combat vehicles, on which two groups of enemy soldiers tried to flee from Yanvarskoye," the defense source said.

The Russian forces uncovered the enemy groups with the help of a reconnaissance drone, following which FPV drones delivered strikes on the armored vehicles. Among the enemy personnel destroyed, there were soldiers of recently deployed rear units, he said.

TASS has obtained video footage of the strikes.

Russian defense circles told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian military command had deployed a rear unit to the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region to hold defense.