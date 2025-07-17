MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Potsdam Conference held exactly on this day in 1945, rather than ushering in peace and stability as intended, became a prelude to the Cold War, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in response to questions from TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference.

According to the politician, elites in the West have been seeking to isolate Moscow and avenge their past failures, as fear and reluctance to engage in dialogue with other nations gives rise to villainy and aggression.

"So, in 1945, the Potsdam [Conference] was not a prelude to lasting peace, but rather it paved the way for the Cold War," Medvedev stated.

Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference convened, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. It marked the final meeting of the Allied leaders who had emerged victorious in World War II. The conference laid the foundation for the post-war international order, setting new borders in Europe and outlining plans for Germany’s reconstruction, including its demilitarization, denazification, and debt resolution.



