Anti-Russian sanctions to harm those who impose them — Lavrov

TIANJIN, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the West’s plans to impose new anti-Russian sanctions will backfire on them.

"You know, we have a proverb, 'Don't dig a hole for somebody else, [you yourself will fall into it].' Sanctions have just been imposed by the European Union, and more are in the works in Brussels, and attempts are being made to embroil the United States into this. <…> All of this has already seriously harmed the European economy. Sensible and unbiased European analysts, economists, political scientists realize that those who impose sanctions will be the first to suffer from them," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump explained very clearly that Europe will be the one to pay for all this," he added.