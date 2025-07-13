Ukraine priority at meeting between Lavrov, Rubio — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The topic of Ukraine was a priority at the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Of course, the situation around Ukraine was a priority," she said on the program Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Commenting on Rubio's words that a "new approach" had been proposed on Ukraine, Zakharova said that there was no intrigue here, it was part of the diplomats' work.