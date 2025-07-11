Russia-ASEAN summit to be held in October — Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. The Russia - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit will take place in October in Malaysia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at a press conference following the ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur.

"The Russia - ASEAN summit is planned for October, here in the Malaysian capital," the foreign minister said. Additionally, Lavrov expressed hope that the fourth comprehensive plan of action to implement the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership will be endorsed at the summit.

Russia and ASEAN have a five-year comprehensive plan of action to implement the strategic partnership, with the current document valid until 2025. Last summer, Lavrov stated that the parties had begun preparing a new five-year roadmap.

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental grouping of 10 states in Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia). It was established in 1967.