Kremlin refuses to comment on essence of Russia’s recent proposals to US on Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Due to "obvious reasons" Moscow will not reveal the essence of new proposals on the Ukrainian conflict settlement submitted to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The US top diplomat earlier stated that Russia voiced new proposals on the ongoing Ukrainian conflict settlement and in an interview with reporters later, Lavrov did not disclose the core essence of the proposals, suggesting waiting for "big surprises."

"I cannot reveal them to you [Russia's proposals] for obvious reasons," Peskov said at a news conference in response to a request to comment on the nature of the Russian initiatives transferred to the United States.

Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov and his US counterpart Rubio held a bilateral meeting on July 10 on sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The meeting between Lavrov and Rubio on Thursday lasted for less than an hour.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, founded in 1967, currently brings together ten countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In 2025, Malaysia is holding ASEAN’s one-year rotating chairmanship.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur on July 9. The joint communique from the meeting was released on July 11.