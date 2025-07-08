Kiev loses over 1,305 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,305 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 185 troops and five artillery systems in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 205 troops and a US-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 190 troops and a US-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 430 troops and two artillery systems in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 215 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 80 troops and three artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery systems in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position in the Sumy Region. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades, an air assault regiment and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoivanovka, Novaya Sech, Kondratovka, Yunakovka, Sadki and Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Maliy Burluk, Gatishche and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 185 personnel, seven motor vehicles and five field artillery systems in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Petro-Ivanovka and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Sredneye, Zelyonaya Dolina and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle and 28 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, three electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Zvanovka, Katerinovka, Serebryanka, Seversk, Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora, Konstantinovka, Shcherbinovka and Aleksandro-Shultino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, five pickup trucks and three artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Udachnoye, Novosergeyevka, Suvorovo, Muravka, Rodinskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 430 personnel, nine motor vehicles and two field artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Voskresenka and Karla Marksa in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and two artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and three enemy artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 80 Ukrainian army personnel, eight motor vehicles, three field artillery systems, eight electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian defense industry’s infrastructure over past day

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian defense industry’s gas and energy infrastructure over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck facilities of the gas and energy infrastructure supporting the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 133 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 202 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 202 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 202 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 68,251 unmanned aerial vehicles, 614 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,162 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,576 multiple rocket launchers, 27,129 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,832 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.