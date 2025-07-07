Reporters throng into Lavrov’s news conference at BRICS

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. A throng of reporters crammed into the room where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is about to give a news conference on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, according to a TASS reporter.

Before the event even started, there were no seats left in the room, and many attendees were bracing themselves to spend some time on their feet. Reporters are lined up in several rows.

Lavrov arrived in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 for two days. The minister has already participated in key multilateral events on the sidelines of the summit and held some bilateral meetings.

About the summit

BRICS is holding a summit under Brazil’s presidency from July 6-7 in Rio de Janeiro. The main topics of discussion include health care, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, peace and security.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.