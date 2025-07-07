Russian emergencies minister arrives in Baku to take part in civil defense body meeting

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov has arrived in Baku to participate in a meeting of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO), the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"Today, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the meeting of the ICDO Executive Council and General Assembly. The key item on the agenda is the election of the organization's secretary general. The ICDO unites the emergency services of more than 60 countries and provides humanitarian assistance worldwide," the ministry said.