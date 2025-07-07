Russia to hand list of 18 missing children over to Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow expects another 18 children to return to their home country and is preparing a list of names to be handed over to Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The office of the Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights is finalizing its own list to submit to Kiev. It reportedly includes the names of ten children currently in Ukraine and eight minors located in European countries," the top Russian diplomat noted in an interview with Hungary’s Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

"We expect that Ukraine will take a responsible approach to working with our list and the children will be reunited with their families in Russia," Lavrov emphasized.

He stated that Kiev had previously provided Moscow with "a list of 339 children who lost contact with their parents or legal guardians." "This contradicts Kiev’s propaganda claims that 19,000 children were abducted by Russia," the foreign minister stressed. He added that "necessary probes are underway" for every child on the Ukrainian list, and that everything possible would be done "to reunite them with their loved ones."

Speaking about Russia-Ukraine negotiations, the top diplomat noted that unconditional direct talks were launched in Istanbul at Russia’s initiative with the support of Turkey. The first two rounds of talks were held on May 16 and June 2. "The date for the third round is still being discussed," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that the parties had reached "agreements on several humanitarian matters, including the exchange of detainees and prisoners of war, particularly the sick and seriously wounded, young soldiers under the age of 25, and the return of the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian servicemen for burial.".