Military engineers clear 45 settlements in Kursk Region — acting governor

KURSK, July 7. /TASS/. Military engineers have cleared 45 settlements in the border districts of the Kursk Region, and operations are ongoing in 15 more, Acting Governor Alexander Khinstein said on Telegram.

"Over the past week, 2,780 hectares of land and 5.4 km of roads have been cleared of mines - a total of 29,770 explosive devices have been neutralized. The group has cleared 45 settlements, and work continues in 15," he wrote following a session of the regional government.

As stated by Acting Deputy Governor Vladimir Bazarov, approximately 58,000 hectares have been cleared of mines in the Kursk Region.