MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia and Hungary both openly advocate for defending the rights of their citizens in Ukraine and could join their efforts in this fight against forced Ukrainianization and discrimination, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Hungarian Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

He pointed out that the Kiev regime, in breach of the Ukrainian Constitution and its international commitments to protect human rights and national minorities, had passed laws to completely eradicate all Russians in the country, with not only the Russian-speaking population but also "other ethnic groups, including those of Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, Armenia, Belarus and Greece" subjected to forced Ukrainianization.

"Budapest is well aware of this. Today Russia and Hungary openly speak out in defense of their compatriots. We can join efforts in this field," Lavrov stressed.