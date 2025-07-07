About 120 Ukrainian drones launched at 11 municipal areas in Belgorod Region in 24 hours

BELGOROD, July 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out attacks using 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 73 rounds of munitions targeting 11 municipal areas in Russia’s border-adjacent Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, resulting in two fatalities and one person wounded, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Belyanka, Voznesenovka, Grafovka, Maksimovka, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, and the Gordyushkin farmstead came under attack from 37 drones, with 28 of them intercepted or neutralized. Along the Shebekino-Belgorod highway, two civilians were killed when a drone targeted a motor vehicle," he wrote, adding that two private homes, six motor vehicles, and the walls of an agricultural facility sustained damage.

According to the governor, 11 drones struck the Belgorodsky District, injuring a combine harvester operator and damaging four vehicles, a combine harvester, an open-sided shed, equipment at a commercial site, a social facility, and an administrative building. The Borisovsky District was hit by five UAVs, damaging the walls of an agricultural structure.

Fifteen drones targeted the Valuysky District, damaging a private home. The Krasnoyaruzhsky District came under attack with 53 rounds of munitions and 21 UAVs; assessments of the damage are still underway.

The Grayvoronsky District was hit with 20 rounds of ammunition and eight drones; a private residence and four vehicles were damaged. Three drones struck the Volokonovsky District, damaging a private home, a fence, and a communications infrastructure facility.

Three fixed-wing UAVs were downed over Belgorod, and four vehicles were damaged. Air defense units shot down 16 UAVs over the Alekseyevsky and Chernyansky districts; no casualties or damage were reported. "Air defense forces intercepted a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle over the Veydelevsky District. A power line was damaged, leaving the village of Lugovoye and the Romakhovo, Derkunsky, and Pogrebitsky farmsteads without electricity. Emergency crews are working to restore power," the governor added.